Player Blurb: Chris Warren III, RB, Texas
NFL Draft analysis for Chris Warren III, RB, Texas
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Effortless power. Vision to find small creases is below-average, as is initial burst. Good long speed. Not a make-you-miss runner.
College Recap:
Warren's career was largely underwhelming, capped off with a sudden need to declare for the NFL draft because of academic issues affecting his transfer from Texas. Warren got lost in a crowded Longhorns backfield and eventually made a switch to tight end at the end of the 2017 season. He finished with 1,150 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. -- Ben Kercheval
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up