Player Blurb: Chris Warren III, RB, Texas

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Effortless power. Vision to find small creases is below-average, as is initial burst. Good long speed. Not a make-you-miss runner.

College Recap:

Warren's career was largely underwhelming, capped off with a sudden need to declare for the NFL draft because of academic issues affecting his transfer from Texas. Warren got lost in a crowded Longhorns backfield and eventually made a switch to tight end at the end of the 2017 season. He finished with 1,150 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. -- Ben Kercheval