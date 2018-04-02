Player Blurb: Coleman Shelton, C, Washington

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Wide center with deceptive athleticism and a relatively good amount of suddenness in his game despite his bigger frame. Good grip. Somewhat limited as an athlete when having to move laterally. True battler on the inside. Best in power scheme.

College Recap:

A two-way player out of Pasadena, Calif., Shelton saw action all along the offensive line after redshirting in 2013. He started seven games at right tackle as a redshirt freshman, then two games each at left tackle and left guard in 2015 while otherwise serving as the team's right guard that season.

Shelton earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2016 after starting all 14 games at center. Sticking at center in 2017, Shelton earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors while starting all 13 games as the Huskies went 10-3, including 7-2 in conference. --R.J. White