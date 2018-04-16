Player Blurb: Damon Webb, SS, Ohio State
NFL Draft analysis for Damon Webb, SS, Ohio State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Former cornerback who plays with very little hesitation in his game, which leads to above-average range from his deep safety spot despite a lack of speed. Good balance and werewithal in run-support. Quality but unspectacular prospect.
College Recap:
A four-star recruit from Detroit, Webb began his career at cornerback for the Buckeyes where he was a backup for his first two seasons in the program (2014-15). Upon arriving at Ohio State in 2016, new defensive coordinator/safeties coach Greg Schiano decided to move Webb to safety where he became a starter. In 2016, Webb had 57 tackles (32 solo) and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
As a senior in 2017, Webb really emerged as a force for the Buckeyes. He finished the season with 61 tackles, including 44 solo stops. He also led the team in interceptions with five, one of which he returned for a TD. Webb was named third-team All-Big Ten and graded out as the third-best player on Ohio State's defense, behind Nick Bosa and Denzel Ward, according to Pro Football Focus. -- Dave Biddle
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...