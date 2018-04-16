Player Blurb: Damon Webb, SS, Ohio State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Former cornerback who plays with very little hesitation in his game, which leads to above-average range from his deep safety spot despite a lack of speed. Good balance and werewithal in run-support. Quality but unspectacular prospect.

College Recap:

A four-star recruit from Detroit, Webb began his career at cornerback for the Buckeyes where he was a backup for his first two seasons in the program (2014-15). Upon arriving at Ohio State in 2016, new defensive coordinator/safeties coach Greg Schiano decided to move Webb to safety where he became a starter. In 2016, Webb had 57 tackles (32 solo) and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

As a senior in 2017, Webb really emerged as a force for the Buckeyes. He finished the season with 61 tackles, including 44 solo stops. He also led the team in interceptions with five, one of which he returned for a TD. Webb was named third-team All-Big Ten and graded out as the third-best player on Ohio State's defense, behind Nick Bosa and Denzel Ward, according to Pro Football Focus. -- Dave Biddle