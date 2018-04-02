Player Blurb: Jordan Whitehead, SS, Pittsburgh
NFL Draft analysis for Jordan Whitehead, SS, Pittsburgh
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Small but lightning quick safety who exudes athleticism. Tackling reliability is a concern. Comfortable as slot cornerback but best as extra box safety in and run-and-chase role.
College Recap:
Whitehead, who finished his high school career in Aliquippa, Pa. as Pennsylvania's top recruit, was a consensus Freshman All-American in 2015 after racking up 110 total tackles (including seven for loss) while adding one interception and returning a fumble for a touchdown. He also saw some carries on offense, rushing for 122 yards on 12 attempts and scoring twice on the ground. He had another quality season in 2015, including returning an interception 59 yards for a score and rushing for 98 yards on nine carries.
Whitehead saw even more work on offense as a junior, carrying the ball 22 times for 142 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side, he recorded an interception and recovered a fumble for the third straight season while totaling 60 tackles in his nine starts. The safety ended his career with 235 total tackles, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups and four total touchdowns on offense and defense. --R.J. White
