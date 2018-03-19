Player Blurb: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Vastly experienced pocket passer with ideal size for the quarterback spot. Full-field reader with impeccable downfield touch to make "bucket throws" often. Natural mover in the pocket. Doesn't have a rocket. Arm strength is good but lacks at times. Moves decently well for his size. Familiar wih RPOs. Likely late Round 1 or Round 2 pick.

College Recap:

Rudolph leaves Oklahoma State as the most decorated quarterback in school history and holds more than 50 school records. He threw for 4,904 yards as a senior to break the school record formerly held by Brandon Weeden. Rudolph completed his career with 10 400-yard passing games and 23 300-yard passing games in his career, both school records. Rudolph also led the nation in points responsible for per game. He was responsible for 47 touchdowns his senior season. Rudolph won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and received All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press. Rudolph gets the highest grades on character and he has become an exemplary leader in his time at Oklahoma State. -- Robert Allen