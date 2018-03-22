Potential first-rounder Maurice Hurst cleared to play football despite heart condition

Almost three weeks after he was diagnosed with a heart condition, Michigan defensive tackle and potential first-round 2018 NFL Draft prospect Maurice Hurst has been cleared to continue playing football, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

The 22-year-old Wolverines standout skipped drills at the scouting combine after the condition was discovered, but Schefter said Hurst has received the green light to conduct a full workout at Michigan's pro day on Friday after meeting with cardiologists at his own school and from Harvard University.

Before his diagnosis, Hurst was named one of this year's top 10 draft prospects on tape by CBS Sports' own Chris Trapasso, who also had the defensive lineman as one of his winners from the combine's weigh-in. A starter on the interior of Michigan's D-line and the son of the former New England Patriots cornerback of the same name, Hurst totaled 31 tackles for loss in three years with the Wolverines and figures to be one of the top DTs off the board in late April.