Potential first-rounder Maurice Hurst diagnosed with heart condition at combine

Most of the hype surrounding the NFL combine involves athletic testing and workouts. Just as important for NFL teams, though, is the medical testing. Teams need to get full workup on draft-eligible players in order to make sure they have a clean bill of health and that they will be able to contribute not just right away, but over the long-term.

On Saturday, one potential draft pick got some bad news on that front. According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, University of Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst -- considered a probable first-round pick by many -- was diagnosed with a heart condition at the combine. Hurst will not participate in combine drills with his position group and will instead undergo further testing.

Michigan DT Maurice Hurst, projected as a potential first-round pick, was diagnosed today with a heart condition, league sources told ESPN. Hurst will not go through combine drills and will undergo further testing this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2018

It is not yet known what the severity of Hurst's condition is and whether it will hinder his career in any way, but this is a bad break for a player that figured to be a first-rounder for a team looking for help up the middle on defense.

Hurst recorded 13.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss during his three years as a starter on the interior of Michigan's defensive line. He was on Chris Trapasso's list of winners from Friday's defensive line measurements, checking in at over 6-foot-1 and 292 pounds with 32-inch arms and a 76 7/8-inch wingspan. Trapasso noted that Hurst is a top-10 player in the 2018 class on tape, and he also ranked as one of Pro Football Focus' top 10 prospects in the draft.

This post will be updated if and when more information becomes available.