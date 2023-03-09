Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.66 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Josh Palmer

Summary:

Xavier Hutchinson has great ball production over the past three years and very few drops. He has a great catch radius to go high or low. Route-running can improve, and he is not incredibly dynamic nor does he possess high-end speed.

Strengths:

Great ball production over the past three seasons

3.7% drop rate in 2022

Great catch radius to go high and low

Creates separation with footwork across the field

Weaknesses: