Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 75.66 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Josh Palmer
Summary:
Xavier Hutchinson has great ball production over the past three years and very few drops. He has a great catch radius to go high or low. Route-running can improve, and he is not incredibly dynamic nor does he possess high-end speed.
Strengths:
- Great ball production over the past three seasons
- 3.7% drop rate in 2022
- Great catch radius to go high and low
- Creates separation with footwork across the field
Weaknesses:
- Not an enthusiastic blocker
- Average top-end speed
- Route-running can become more crisp