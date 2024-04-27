The final day of the 2024 NFL Draft is upon us, and the league's 32 teams still have needs to fill. At this stage of the draft, fans can not realistically expect to find Day 1 starters, but rather depth pieces that could one day step into a starting role or fulfill a need at a high level.

Here are the remaining team needs for each of the league's teams:

Arizona Cardinals: DL, LB, WR, EDGE, DL

Atlanta Falcons: CB, LB, S, OT, WR

Baltimore Ravens: IOL, DL, WR, LB, S

Buffalo Bills: CB, EDGE, OT, IOL, LB

Carolina Panthers: EDGE, CB, TE, OT, DL

Chicago Bears: EDGE, IOL, LB, DL, CB

Cincinnati Bengals: TE, IOL, EDGE, CB, LB

Cleveland Browns: OT, WR, RB, LB, TE

Dallas Cowboys: RB, CB, WR, S, IOL

Denver Broncos: DL, CB, S, IOL, WR, LB

Detroit Lions: IOL, WR, EDGE, DL, S, LB, TE

Green Bay Packers: IOL, CB, DL, QB, WR

Houston Texans: TE, LB, WR, IOL, DL, EDGE

Indianapolis Colts: CB, S, LB, TE, RB

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB, EDGE, IOL, OT, DL

Kansas City Chiefs: CB, DL, LB, S, RB, EDGE

Las Vegas Raiders: QB, CB, DL, LB, OT, RB

Los Angeles Chargers: CB, DL, RB, EDGE, TE

Los Angeles Rams: OT, CB, LB, WR, TE

Miami Dolphins: IOL, DL, TE, WR, CB, S

Minnesota Vikings: DL, IOL, WR, CB, LB

New England Patriots: CB, LB, DL, TE, EDGE

New Orleans Saints: DL, WR, IOL, RB, TE, S

New York Giants: IOL, RB, LB, DL, QB

New York Jets: TE, RB, S, CB, LB

Philadelphia Eagles: LB, S, OT, IOL, WR, TE

Pittsburgh Steelers: S, CB, DL, EDGE, WR

San Francisco 49ers: OT, DL, EDGE, S, LB

Seattle Seahawks: LB, S, EDGE, TE, CB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB, LB, TE, WR, RB

Tennessee Titans: EDGE, LB, IOL, WR, CB, TE

Washington Commanders: OT, EDGE, S, LB, CB