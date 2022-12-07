|
Raiders-Rams Preview
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) The Raiders were born in Oakland, and that's where they spent most of their life.
Like so many other Californians approaching their 60s, they moved to Las Vegas a few years ago to get the modern, spacious new home they could never afford back in the Golden State.
But for 13 mostly thrilling years in the prime of their lives, the Raiders were major players in Hollywood - and their hold on Los Angeles' football fans has barely loosened as the decades roll on.
''A lot of old Raider fans, they stay Raider fans,'' said Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, a Pasadena native born in 1995 during the same summer in which the Raiders left Los Angeles. ''They follow them wherever they go. ... I didn't have any team here growing up, but obviously there were leftover fans from when the Raiders were in LA, and even when the Rams were in LA.''
Seven seasons into the Rams' return to Southern California, they are gradually overtaking the Raiders as Los Angeles' hometown team. Although football fandom in this area became fickle and fractured during the NFL's 21-year absence, the defending Super Bowl champions might already be tops among people younger or older than the Gen Xers and elder millennials who famously kept their Raiders allegiance from the 1990s.
Although the Raiders (5-7) have made annual trips to LA since the AFC West rival Chargers' relocation in 2017, the Silver and Black on Thursday night will make their first regular-season visit to face the Rams (3-9) since the latter's Los Angeles homecoming.
This symbolic collision of the past and future of LA football could have been a landmark moment for two franchises that entered the season harboring playoff aspirations at a minimum. But both teams currently have much bigger concerns than fighting for the hearts and minds of the bipartisan SoCal crowd that will pack SoFi Stadium for the prime-time showdown.
''We just have great support there,'' Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. ''We felt it on opening day (against the Chargers), and I'm sure we're going to feel it (Thursday) night.''
The Rams have lost six straight games amidst the worst season in NFL history by a defending champion so far, while the Raiders have won three straight while desperately trying to crawl out of the hole created by their 2-7 start.
''Because of the way that we didn't win certain games early on in the season, every next game is the most important,'' Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. ''Defending champs, stars all over the field on their side of the football, so it's a tough challenge for us, but it's what I'm excited about. Our fans usually travel well to LA, so I'm excited about that.''
BEHIND CENTER
The Rams have three options at quarterback, but none is Matthew Stafford, who is out with a bruised spinal cord. John Wolford wasn't outstanding in Los Angeles' loss to Seattle last weekend while dealing with a neck injury, and mobile third-stringer Bryce Perkins wasn't any better the previous week. The Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers from Carolina on Tuesday, and while the former No. 1 draft pick probably will be active Thursday, coach Sean McVay is hoping he won't need to play.
HOBBS BACK IN ACTION
Cornerback Nate Hobbs had a major impact on the Raiders' struggling pass defense last week after coming back from a broken hand for his first game since early October, making eight tackles and recovering a fumble against the Chargers. He could be primed for another big game against the Rams' makeshift passing offense.
''I felt great,'' Hobbs said. ''Honestly, I didn't even think about my hand. I just went out there and . competed. That's what I like to do. That's what I tell myself, every play is win the down and compete, so that's what I did every play.''
RAMSEY VS ADAMS
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Raiders receiver Davante Adams have had several memorable showdowns over the years. Adams enters this meeting on a run of solid play, with 41 catches for 664 yards and seven touchdowns over the past five games, while Ramsey has struggled occasionally along with the Rams' fading defense.
TRICK PLAY/NOT A TRICK PLAY
The flea flicker is seen by many as a gadget play, but not so much for McDaniels.
''I look at it, it's a play-action pass,'' he said. ''I mean, that's what it is. Instead of faking the ball to the running back, you just hand it to him, and then he gives it right back to you.''
Whatever you want to call it, McDaniels has called for the flea flicker/play-action pass each of the past two weeks. The plays worked to perfection, resulting in touchdown passes to wide-open receivers: Mack Hollins caught a 36-yard pass at Seattle and Adams a 45-yarder against the Chargers.
RUNNING MAN
Josh Jacobs has rushed for 482 yards and three TDs with 5.81 yards per attempt during the Raiders' three-game winning streak. Los Angeles' run defense has been solid, ranking fourth in the NFL with linebacker Bobby Wagner leading the effort - but All-Pro lineman Aaron Donald will miss his second straight game with a high ankle sprain.
AP Sports Writer Mark Anderson in Las Vegas contributed to this report.
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
|254.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|221.3
|
|
|125.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|87.3
|
|
|366.9
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|283.1
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
224
FPTS
|D. Carr
|258/414
|2980
|20
|8
|224
|
J. Stidham 3 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|8/13
|72
|0
|0
|2
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
114
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|114
|
D. Adams 17 WR
264
FPTS
|D. Adams
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|264
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
252
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|242
|1303
|10
|86
|252
|
D. Carr 4 QB
224
FPTS
|D. Carr
|17
|77
|0
|20
|224
|
Z. White 35 RB
4
FPTS
|Z. White
|12
|53
|0
|22
|4
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
20
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|8
|34
|0
|12
|20
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
35
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|4
|20
|0
|7
|35
|
D. Turner 19 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Turner
|3
|20
|0
|18
|2
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
64
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|0
|2
|0
|2
|64
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
114
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|114
|
D. Adams 17 WR
264
FPTS
|D. Adams
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|264
|
M. Farley 49 DB
0
FPTS
|M. Farley
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
264
FPTS
|D. Adams
|135
|79
|1176
|12
|58
|264
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
114
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|73
|45
|566
|3
|60
|114
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
252
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|50
|42
|331
|0
|43
|252
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
64
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|44
|25
|316
|2
|33
|64
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
35
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|29
|21
|192
|0
|27
|35
|
D. Waller 83 TE
38
FPTS
|D. Waller
|24
|16
|175
|1
|31
|38
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
35
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|24
|18
|143
|1
|23
|35
|
K. Cole 84 WR
13
FPTS
|K. Cole
|15
|6
|75
|0
|21
|13
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
20
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|9
|9
|57
|1
|18
|20
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Horsted
|4
|3
|19
|0
|9
|4
|
J. Johnson 45 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|4
|3
|6
|0
|5
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|47-22
|10.5
|0
|3
|
D. Harmon 30 CB
|D. Harmon
|40-17
|0.0
|2
|2
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|40-22
|1.0
|1
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|38-36
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|37-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 39 CB
|N. Hobbs
|36-8
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|29-16
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 SS
|T. Moehrig
|25-9
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Webb 27 CB
|S. Webb
|17-6
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|17-8
|0.0
|1
|1
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|17-13
|3.5
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 DB
|R. Teamer
|15-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|14-20
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Averett 29 FS
|A. Averett
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|10-18
|0.5
|0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 20 SAF
|I. Pola-Mao
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 21 CB
|T. Hall
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|3-12
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Koonce 51 DE
|M. Koonce
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 90 DT
|J. Tillery
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Butler 58 LB
|D. Butler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DT
|M. Butler
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Peko 92 NT
|K. Peko
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 49 DB
|M. Farley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
|J. Horsted
|0-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Bower 96 DE
|T. Bower
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 31 CB
|S. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
116
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|25/28
|57
|25/26
|100
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
123
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|206/303
|2087
|10
|8
|123
|
J. Wolford 13 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|38/62
|390
|1
|3
|15
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
15
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|19/34
|161
|1
|2
|15
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|2/2
|18
|0
|0
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
196
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|196
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 3 RB
51
FPTS
|C. Akers
|101
|334
|3
|15
|51
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
15
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|18
|92
|0
|23
|15
|
K. Williams 23 RB
18
FPTS
|K. Williams
|22
|89
|0
|17
|18
|
B. Powell 19 WR
33
FPTS
|B. Powell
|12
|53
|0
|20
|33
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
196
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|9
|52
|1
|20
|196
|
M. Brown 41 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Brown
|14
|34
|0
|10
|6
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
31
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|5
|32
|0
|9
|31
|
J. Wolford 13 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|8
|32
|0
|14
|15
|
R. Rivers 30 RB
9
FPTS
|R. Rivers
|9
|21
|0
|5
|9
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
63
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|1
|17
|1
|17
|63
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
123
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|13
|9
|1
|4
|123
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
196
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|98
|75
|812
|6
|75
|196
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
90
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|78
|50
|444
|0
|26
|90
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
81
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|52
|33
|339
|3
|29
|81
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
63
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|50
|31
|284
|0
|32
|63
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
31
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|12
|6
|187
|1
|62
|31
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
34
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|23
|11
|136
|2
|23
|34
|
B. Powell 19 WR
33
FPTS
|B. Powell
|20
|18
|135
|0
|16
|33
|
K. Williams 23 RB
18
FPTS
|K. Williams
|9
|7
|63
|0
|15
|18
|
R. Rivers 30 RB
9
FPTS
|R. Rivers
|5
|5
|29
|0
|14
|9
|
M. Brown 41 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Brown
|2
|2
|23
|0
|13
|6
|
B. Hopkins 88 TE
4
FPTS
|B. Hopkins
|5
|2
|23
|0
|12
|4
|
C. Akers 3 RB
51
FPTS
|C. Akers
|7
|3
|18
|0
|10
|51
|
J. Gervase 43 LB
0
FPTS
|J. Gervase
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|0
|
A. Trammell 82 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Trammell
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Harris 87 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Harris
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
L. McCutcheon 82 WR
0
FPTS
|L. McCutcheon
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|53-44
|5.0
|1
|0
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|51-37
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|46-17
|2.0
|1
|2
|
N. Scott 33 FS
|N. Scott
|40-24
|0.0
|2
|2
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|35-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SS
|T. Rapp
|34-29
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|27-22
|5.0
|0
|1
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|23-14
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|22-20
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|21-22
|5.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|18-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|11-8
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|9-4
|1.0
|1
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 DB
|J. Fuller
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
G. Gaines 91 NT
|G. Gaines
|7-15
|3.0
|0
|0
|
G. Haley 36 DB
|G. Haley
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hoecht 97 DT
|M. Hoecht
|5-4
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Williams 92 DE
|J. Williams
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Yeast 21 SAF
|R. Yeast
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Durant 14 CB
|D. Durant
|2-1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
B. Brown III 95 DT
|B. Brown III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Rochell 31 CB
|R. Rochell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
