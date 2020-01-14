$20,000 of Khalil Mack's donation to pay off holiday layaway plans at Walmart misused and spent by employees
Walmart admitted to the wrongdoing
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack's foundation pledged to pay off layaway plans at a Walmart in his hometown over the holidays, but employees at the store used an excess $20,000 on their own purchases. Mack made the donation in Fort Pierce, Florida, giving $80,000 to help those in need. When the layaway costs only ended up totaling $60,000, store management allegedly cleared workers to spend the remaining money.
The store did an internal investigation on the matter to come to this conclusion. As of now, the store has not decided on repercussions, if there will be any.
A company spokesperson said;
"We have determined the store did not handle the transaction in keeping with Walmart's guidelines and have taken corrective action."
A spokesperson for Walmart also said they became aware of the situation after an employee not involved in spending the extra money alerted them to what was going on.
The donation did do a lot of good, paying off the layaway accounts of 300 customers.
The Khalil Mack Foundation aims to help "intercity and under-privileged youth and families by providing for the community, through educational and extra-curricular initiatives, a safe and enjoyable environment where we intend to aid in learning successful character traits through sport, and creating opportunities to financial resources and meaningful experiences to all we serve."
Mack is known for going back to his roots and giving back. He graduated from Fort Pierce Westwood High School in 2009 and despite playing in Oakland and Chicago has kept coming back to assist the community.
