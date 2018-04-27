2018 NFL Draft: Bills go crazy in first round, trade up again for Tremaine Edmunds

The Buffalo Bills stacked their cupboard with draft picks leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, and general manager Brandon Beane was not afraid to use said picks. Beane traded up for Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen early on, utilizing his early first-round pick to snare his quarterback. Then he made another move to grab linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, an explosive and versatile linebacker out of Virginia Tech who is still just 19 years old.

Allen is easily the most upside-filled quarterback in the draft, with a cannon arm and questionable accuracy. Edmunds is, again, just 19-years-old, and he has some serious athleticism.

Edmunds is 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds; he can fly all over the field and cover tight ends and also ran a 4.54 40 at the combine. He's freaky, freaky to the point that he caused Mike Mayock to sing a Rick James song on the NFL Network broadcast.

The Bills picked up a second first-round pick when they traded with the Chiefs during the draft last year so Kansas City could pick up Patrick Mahomes. They picked up a second second-round pick when they dealt Sammy Watkins to the Rams.

Buffalo would use one of their firsts (No. 12) and a pair of second-round picks in order to move up to get Allen.

Then the Bills used their second first-round pick (No. 22) and a third-round pick in order to move up and grab Edmunds.

Their fans were pretty pumped up.

And the Bills are drawing rave reviews as well -- Pete Prisco gave them an A+ for landing Allen and now hands out a B+ for landing Edmunds.

He's the type of linebacker you know Sean McDermott can work with. And if Allen hits, there will be plenty of burning folding tables in the greater New York area. Beane deserves credit for working the board to land two top-10 talents.