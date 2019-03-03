2019 NFL Combine: Texas' Kris Boyd reportedly got asked a line-crossing question

Every year, you hear stories about NFL teams asking completely ridiculous questions of prospects at the combine. Sometimes, they're funny. Sometimes, they're weird. Sometimes, they step over the line. Famously, former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant was asked by then-Dolphins personnel man Jeff Ireland if his mother was a prostitute, for example.

It appears that we may have another entry into the inappropriate pile. University of Texas cornerback Kris Boyd was asked the standard question about the weirdest question he's been asked by a team during the combine, and he stated that one team asked him if he has both of his testicles.

I have been to a scouting combine or two -- OK, this my 33rd -- and I have now heard an entry to the crazy-question question I've never heard before -- this today from Texas CB Kris Boyd -- “Do I have both of my testicles? And I was like yeah, I don’t know why you got to ask.'' — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) March 3, 2019

The number of testicles a player has almost surely cannot affect his play on the field. (Former Major League Baseball player John Kruk famously played the final two seasons of his career with one testicle after overcoming testicular cancer, for example. Lance Armstrong also went through the better portion of his cycling career with one testicle.) If there was a legitimate purpose for this type of questioning, it would presumably be covered in the medical portion of the combine.

If we are being honest here, there is just no reason to ask about this other than to try to shock a player with the brazenness of the question; and there are plenty of more appropriate questions that can be asked in order to achieve that result. The league should investigate whether what Boyd says he was asked is true, find out which team and personnel member asked the question, and subject them to some sort of discipline.

Boyd, ranked No. 77 on Chris Trapasso's big board here at CBSSports.com, checked in at 5-11 1/2 and 201 pounds.