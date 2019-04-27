2019 NFL Draft: Colts add short-game weapon in Parris Campbell who's dangerous with the ball
The Colts passed on receivers earlier in the draft and still landed a value pick late in the second in Campbell
With the no. 59 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Colts selected Parris Campbell, wide receiver out of Ohio State. Campbell plays mostly out of the slot. He runs underneath routes using athleticism and speed to create separation, and once the ball is in his hands he is electric. Rarely runs deep routes but has speed to routinely beat anyone off the line of scrimmage. Blazed a 4.31 40 at the combine.
Colts: A
Pete Prisco: Analysis to come.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Analysis to come.
NFL comparison: Cordarrelle Patterson
Chris Trapasso: Like with Patterson, Campbell's touches have to be manufactured: screens, shallow crosses, reverses, jet sweeps. In that gimmicky role, Campbell can be a game-breaker at the NFL, just like he was at Ohio State. He has incendiary speed and explosiveness but needs to learn the intricacies of running routes and his hands are just average.
