2019 NFL Draft: Eagles land J.J. Arcega-Whiteside as a big-bodied target for Carson Wentz

With the No. 57 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, wide receiver out of Stanford. Looks like Mike Evans but could be more Anquan Boldin based on how fast he runs (Arecega-Whiteside didn't run the 40 at the combine). Regularly more physical than smaller receivers and his basketball background (both his parents played professionally) shows up on tape when he posts up defensive backs for jump balls in the end zone. He's a high-point catcher on downfield throws and is rarely out of position to make play on ball. Questions will be about deep speed and separation downfield.

Eagles: B+

Fantasy impact



NFL comparison: Mike Evans

Chris Trapasso: Arcega-Whiteside measured in at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds with 33 1/4-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands at the combine. So he's not as monstrous as Evans, who was just under 6-5 and 231 pounds with 35 1/8-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands at his combine in 2014. But their playing styles couldn't be more similar. Like Evans, Arcega-Whiteside is a deceptively fast linear wideout with flat-out stupid ball skills. I've called him the best rebounder in this class for months now, and he's dominant in that area. Evans was the same type of overwhelming power forward when he entered the league out of Texas A&M. Arcega-Whiteside isn't totally without lateral mobility either. In some instances, he can pick up yards after the catch.