2019 NFL Draft Grades: Chargers get an A for adding Jerry Tillery to excellent defensive line

With the No. 28 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Chargers selected Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle out of Notre Dame. Tillery has an explosive first step and his raw strength coupled with effective hand usage makes it incredibly difficult for offensive linemen to sustain blocks. He's a constant disruptive presence in the backfield on both run and pass plays and displays good awareness. Has unique size (6-foot-6) and is impossible to move off spot with the power to regularly collapse pocket.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: A

Pete Prisco: I love the selection. I think this kid has got great upside. The Chargers needed to get better on the defensive line and they needed to get tougher. They needed to get better inside, we saw that in the playoff loss to the Patriots.

Looking for your daily fix of NFL news and analysis? Look no further than the Pick Six Podcast. CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson (and guests) gets you up to speed each day in about 30 minutes with what's trending in the NFL world so that you're always in the know. Go subscribe right now!

Fantasy impact



Dave Richard: The Chargers must be comfortable with Jerry Tillery's feelings about football to take him. As a pure football talent, he's among the best big D-linemen in the class. He's powerful and really aggressive with the offensive linemen who line up across from him. Don't be surprised if he makes an impact right away with the Chargers, making their run defense tougher to slam into. They get the Colts in Week 1, so I am far from ready to go with them as a Fantasy DST to begin the season, but they face four suspect offensive lines in the games following. I'd cross my fingers that the Chargers DST goes undrafted and then double-back for them off waivers before Week 2.

NFL comparison: Chris Jones

Chris Trapasso: I'll always remember ... Jones was invited to the draft in 2016 and was the last guy in the green room, who, after not being selected in Round 1, had the integrity to come back the following night and walk across the stage when the Chiefs picked him at No. 37 overall. I was among those who couldn't understand why Jones lasted until that pick. Tillery could land in a similar range but is a Jones replica. Incredibly tall and long for the defensive tackle spot with lead pipes for hands and surprising athleticism to win purely with physical abilities too.