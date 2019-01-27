2019 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 best picks for Patriots vs. Rams

There are many ways to cash in on the 2019 Super Bowl, but one of the most popular each year is via prop bets. Many sportsbooks are offering thousands of them this year, and they range from traditional props -- like which player scores first -- to extremely outlandish ones that cross over into politics, pop culture and other sports. Before locking in any of your own 2019 Super Bowl prop bets, be sure to check out the top picks from SportsLine's team of Vegas experts. They've sorted through the thousands of options and come up with their top prop bet predictions.

SportsLine has gathered its top NFL experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the NFL and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; rising handicapper Zack Cimini; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel (33-14 on props); renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney; and No. 1 NFL expert R.J. White, who cashed big in last year's Las Vegas SuperContest. You can see their top 30 picks only at SportsLine.

One of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets that White is recommending: The Patriots will record more first downs than the Rams at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100), even though an initial look at both teams' stats suggests otherwise.

"The Rams rank first in picking up first downs this season, outpacing the Patriots 401-365 in the statistic. So why am I taking New England?" White told SportsLine. "The Patriots' shift to a ground-and-pound team that focuses on running the ball with Sony Michel and getting short completions in the passing game, especially without Josh Gordon, has caused them to blow out teams in this stat the second half of the year, including 30-22 and 36-18 in their playoff games."

Another one of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets from White: take the under 1.5 sacks by the Rams' defense.

"These are two of the best offensive lines in the game, with the Patriots tops in the league in adjusted sack rate on offense," White said. "On the defensive side, the Rams rank 19th. The Pats have given up more than one sack just once in their last seven games and have shut out opposing defenses in back-to-back playoff games. The interior of the Patriots' O-line is good enough to slow down the Rams' front, and Tom Brady will be smart about getting the ball out quickly before the edge rushers can get to him."

White and SportsLine's other elite experts also pounded on several props with big plus-money payouts, including a strong pick listed at well over 2-1 that's a virtual lock. You can see which props to jump on only at SportsLine.

What are the top Super Bowl prop bets for 2019? And which prop has a strong chance to pay out at well over 2-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl prop bet predictions, all from a team of veteran experts and handicappers with decades of experience covering the NFL.