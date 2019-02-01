2019 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 top picks to back for Patriots vs. Rams

As the 2019 Super Bowl kickoff nears, props are all the rage. Will the team that scores first in the 2019 Super Bowl win the game (Yes -200)? Whose age will be closer to the total number of points scored (Bill Belichick -400)? Will the Patriots or Rams miss an extra point attempt (No -450)? Will Patriots quarterback Tom Brady be named MVP (Yes PK)? Will any member of the Pips join Gladys Knight for the National Anthem (No -800)? And what color will the first Doritos bag be in the company's first commercial (Red -175)? There are literally thousands of Super Bowl prop bets to sift through, but figuring out which ones to target can be difficult if you don't have a little help. Fortunately, six of SportsLine's sharpest Vegas experts have revealed their top Super Bowl prop picks. So, before you lock in any NFL props, be sure to see what the team has to say.

SportsLine has gathered its top NFL experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the NFL and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; rising handicapper Zack Cimini; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel (33-14 on props); renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney; and No. 1 NFL expert R.J. White, who cashed big in last year's Las Vegas SuperContest.

One of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets that White is recommending: The Patriots will record more first downs than the Rams at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100), even though an initial look at both teams' stats suggests otherwise.

"The Rams rank first in picking up first downs this season, outpacing the Patriots 401-365 in the statistic. So why am I taking New England?" White told SportsLine. "The Patriots' shift to a ground-and-pound team that focuses on running the ball with Sony Michel and getting short completions in the passing game, especially without Josh Gordon, has caused them to blow out teams in this stat the second half of the year, including 30-22 and 36-18 in their playoff games."

Another one of the top 2019 Super Bowl prop bets: Nagel says there will be a lead change in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 53, which pays out at +230 (risk $100 to win $230).

Oddsmakers estimate that one team will have the game in hand by the final 15 minutes, but the 2.5-point Super Bowl spread suggests that this game will be close until the finish. "Games that have a three-point spread are often tight to the finish, and both of these clubs can attest to fourth-quarter lead changes," Nagel told SportsLine. "There were four in the fourth quarter of Patriots vs. Chiefs in the AFC title game and one between the Saints and Rams in the NFC championship."

There has also been a fourth-quarter lead change in four of the last five Super Bowls involving the Patriots. And in Super Bowl LI when there wasn't a lead change in the fourth quarter, the Patriots stormed back from 19 points down to start the period to tie the game and then won in overtime. So look for a late lead change and a healthy payout for the 2019 Super Bowl.

