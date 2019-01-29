2019 Super Bowl weather: Winter weather advisories, warnings leading up to Rams vs. Patriots in Atlanta

NFL fans from all over the country are heading to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. The city will be an NFL mecca for a week as Mercedes-Benz Stadium prepares to host its first Super Bowl. With that in mind, the weather in the city will be important.

But it's an indoor stadium! Why would the weather matter? Well, for starters some snow is anticipated in Atlanta this week, which could wreak some havoc on transportation in the city. On Tuesday, there's a 90 percent chance of precipitation and a low of 22 degrees, making snow a very real possibility. Portions of North and central Georgia — including metro Atlanta — are scheduled to be under a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Atlanta is preparing for that eventuality, with Georgia governor Brian Kemp closing state offices.

Super Bowl Week: "A winter storm watch goes into effect at 4am Tuesday for Atlanta...Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said state offices in more than 30 counties in the northern part of the state would be closed Tuesday, including those in the Atlanta area." https://t.co/WX4YDBhNsB — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) January 28, 2019

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your six-day forecast for Super Bowl week.

Monday

High: 57 degrees



57 degrees Low: 40 degrees



40 degrees Precipitation: 0 percent



0 percent Humidity: 51 percent



51 percent Winds: 10 mph



Tuesday

High: 44 degrees



44 degrees Low: 22 degrees



22 degrees Precipitation: 90 percent



90 percent Humidity: 61 percent



61 percent Winds: 16 mph

Wednesday

High: 42 degrees



42 degrees Low: 22 degrees



22 degrees Precipitation: 0 percent



0 percent Humidity: 43 percent



43 percent Winds: 16 mph

Thursday

High: 45 degrees



45 degrees Low: 28 degrees



28 degrees Precipitation: 0 percent



0 percent Humidity: 47 percent



47 percent Winds: 4 mph

Friday

High: 55 degrees



55 degrees Low: 36 degrees



36 degrees Precipitation: 0 percent



0 percent Humidity: 58 percent



58 percent Winds: 6 mph

Saturday

High: 61 degrees



61 degrees Low: 44 degrees



44 degrees Precipitation: 20 percent



20 percent Humidity: 69 percent



69 percent Winds: 6 mph

Super Bowl Sunday

High: 60 degrees



60 degrees Low: 52 degrees



52 degrees Precipitation: 60 percent



60 percent Humidity: 83 percent



83 percent Winds: 9 mph

via Google

While Super Bowl Sunday may be comfortable temperature-wise, don't expect to see the retractable roof open. Rain is expected, and the humidity is expected to be very high. The biggest day to worry about for travelers is Tuesday, as the city of Atlanta doesn't tend to do well when it snows. Otherwise, it should be a nice week in Atlanta, albeit a little bit chilly for the most part.