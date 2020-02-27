2020 NFL Combine: How to watch, stream, TV channel, full prospect workout schedule

Measurements are underway, interviews have begun, prospects have been weighed and measured and the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in full swing at Indianapolis.

Are Joe Burrow's small hands actually going to affect his draft stock? And does he already know he's headed to the Bengals? Can Cole Kmet be the next Rob Gronkowski? Those questions and a whole lot more are populating this year's rookie showcase in Indianapolis, which is set to give us a look at some of the top prospects of the 2020 draft class.

How, exactly, can you tune in for nonstop coverage of this year's on- and off-field action, from positional drills to press conferences? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with a full breakdown of your options:

How to watch

TV: NFL Network



NFL Network Streaming: NFL.com, NFL Mobile app, fuboTV (try for free)

You can also catch live highlights and updates from the combine via CBS Sports HQ, our sports news network that streams 24/7 for free anywhere, on any device -- CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android, CBSN and through the CBS All Access subscription service. Not only will HQ offer live looks at prospect press conferences but feature special guests, including various prospects and NFL coaches and executives.

Workout schedule

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27

Time: 4-11 p.m. ET

Positions: QB, WR, TE

Date: Friday, Feb. 28

Time: 4-11 p.m. ET

Positions: RB, OL, K, ST

Date: Saturday, Feb. 29

Time: 4-11 p.m. ET

Positions: DL, LB

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 2-7 p.m. ET

Positions: DB