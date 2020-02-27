2020 NFL Combine: How to watch, stream, TV channel, full prospect workout schedule
Everything you need to know to tune in for this week's rookie showcase
Measurements are underway, interviews have begun, prospects have been weighed and measured and the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in full swing at Indianapolis.
Are Joe Burrow's small hands actually going to affect his draft stock? And does he already know he's headed to the Bengals? Can Cole Kmet be the next Rob Gronkowski? Those questions and a whole lot more are populating this year's rookie showcase in Indianapolis, which is set to give us a look at some of the top prospects of the 2020 draft class.
How, exactly, can you tune in for nonstop coverage of this year's on- and off-field action, from positional drills to press conferences? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with a full breakdown of your options:
How to watch
You can also catch live highlights and updates from the combine via CBS Sports HQ, our sports news network that streams 24/7 for free anywhere, on any device -- CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android, CBSN and through the CBS All Access subscription service. Not only will HQ offer live looks at prospect press conferences but feature special guests, including various prospects and NFL coaches and executives.
Workout schedule
Date: Thursday, Feb. 27
Time: 4-11 p.m. ET
Positions: QB, WR, TE
Date: Friday, Feb. 28
Time: 4-11 p.m. ET
Positions: RB, OL, K, ST
Date: Saturday, Feb. 29
Time: 4-11 p.m. ET
Positions: DL, LB
Date: Sunday, March 1
Time: 2-7 p.m. ET
Positions: DB
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Williams to Redskins: Pay me or trade me
Ron Rivera's confident the left tackle will be back, but maybe he shouldn't be
-
New CBA may be holdup for Pats, Brady
Once a new CBA is reached, the floodgates could open for the Patriots and Brady
-
Inside the latest NFL CBA proposal
Highlighting all the most notable inclusions of the league's proposal to NFL players
-
Redskins in contract talks with Scherff
Scherff is set to make some big money in the near future, but a franchise tag is not out of...
-
Report: Giants, Colts like Clowney
Clowney likes Seattle, but is also open to 'new opportunities'
-
Jefferson dealing with Jones fracture
The NFL prospect needs surgery, which will prevent him from working out at the combine
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game