2020 NFL Draft: General managers want draft pushed back beyond current date, per report
GMs feel that the COVID-19 pandemic has created too many issues for the draft to go on as scheduled
The NFL will have a draft later this year. If the league's general managers have their way, it won't be on April 23, when the draft is currently slated to start.
The league's general manager subcommittee has unanimously recommended to commissioner Roger Goodell to push back the start of the draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported Tuesday night.
General managers feel that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused teams to dramatically adjust their typical pre-draft work, there will not be enough "verified information" about the players available in the draft. Specifically, general managers don't think there will be enough time to get player physicals and psychological testing.
"I think a lot of owners aren't sold on keeping it on schedule," a league source said. "Of course the power owners are calling the shots. Plus, add to the fact that April is going to be the toughest month with this virus. It's really a poor look."
Despite the push-back, the NFL's owners and league office expect the draft to begin as scheduled on April 23. The league did announce last week that the draft will no longer be held in Las Vegas as originally planned. The NFL said last week that it is exploring "innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available," via NFL.com's Dan Parr.
The league has made several recent changes that are in direct correlation to the coronavirus. On Tuesday night, Goodell issued a memo to NFL teams informing them to close their facilities, with limited exceptions, by 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Goodell tells teams to close facilities
The NFL continues to take action towards the coronavirus pandemic
-
Jaguars working to sign TE Tyler Eifert
Doug Marrone has brought the talented tight end to Jacksonville
-
Top 10 remaining players in free agency
Here's a look at the best players left as the second week of free agency is in full swing
-
Packers expected to sign Funchess
Funchess played just one game last season after fracturing his clavicle in September
-
Jets land Perriman after losing Anderson
The Jets lose out on Robby Anderson, but sign Perriman as his replacement
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ two-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game