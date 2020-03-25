2020 NFL Draft: General managers want draft pushed back beyond current date, per report

The NFL will have a draft later this year. If the league's general managers have their way, it won't be on April 23, when the draft is currently slated to start.

The league's general manager subcommittee has unanimously recommended to commissioner Roger Goodell to push back the start of the draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported Tuesday night.

General managers feel that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused teams to dramatically adjust their typical pre-draft work, there will not be enough "verified information" about the players available in the draft. Specifically, general managers don't think there will be enough time to get player physicals and psychological testing.

"I think a lot of owners aren't sold on keeping it on schedule," a league source said. "Of course the power owners are calling the shots. Plus, add to the fact that April is going to be the toughest month with this virus. It's really a poor look."

Despite the push-back, the NFL's owners and league office expect the draft to begin as scheduled on April 23. The league did announce last week that the draft will no longer be held in Las Vegas as originally planned. The NFL said last week that it is exploring "innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available," via NFL.com's Dan Parr.

The league has made several recent changes that are in direct correlation to the coronavirus. On Tuesday night, Goodell issued a memo to NFL teams informing them to close their facilities, with limited exceptions, by 6 p.m. on Wednesday.