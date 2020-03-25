NFL teams ordered to shut down facilities for at least two weeks due to coronavirus

Roger Goodell issued a memo to NFL teams informing them to close their facilities, with limited exceptions, by 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The decision to shut down facilities is part of the NFL's ongoing effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In the memo, shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter via Twitter, only the following people will be allowed inside team facilities after Wednesday's deadline:

Employees (such as athletic trainers or physicians) who are providing ongoing medical treatment to players.

Employees (such as the director of facilities, security personnel or independent contractors) necessary to maintain the physical security of the facility and its contents.

Employees (such as technology personnel) necessary to maintain the security and operational capabilities of the club's IT network to enable remote work by club football and business staff.

Facilities will remain closed until April 8, when the league will reassess with medical experts. NFL teams are free to conduct all normal business operations, including signing players and evaluating players that will be eligible to be selected in the upcoming draft.

"The challenges we face are not unique -- many businesses and individuals throughout the country are experiencing and addressing similar issues," Goodell wrote in the memo. "Please be assured that the NFL is well-positioned to meet these operational challenges as we prepare to offer our fans and the country an outstanding 2020 NFL season."

While the NFL Draft is still slated to begin on April 23, the NFL confirmed last week that all public events have been canceled. The draft was initially supposed to take place in Las Vegas.