2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says no running backs taken in first round

The NFL Draft will go on as scheduled, but with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down large gatherings, the draft will now take place virtually. COVID-19 has also thrown a wrench into NFL draft preparations, which could make an already unpredictable event even more surprising. With little other live action available at sportsbooks, bettors are scouring the latest 2020 NFL Draft props in search of potential value.

Joe Burrow and Chase Young are odds-on favorites to be drafted by the Bengals and Redskins at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while Tua Tagovailoa is expected to go the Dolphins with the No. 5 overall pick, according to the latest 2020 NFL Draft odds. But could another team trade up to throw a wrench in every team's plans? With so much uncertainty, you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Now, with William Hill taking bets on the 2020 NFL Draft, White has scoured the odds and found 10 bets worth backing big. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: No running back will be selected in the first round. William Hill set the over-under for total running backs drafted in Round 1 at 0.5, with the under fetching +175. White believes the draft is pretty deep in the middle rounds at running back and stacked at the top with wide receivers, cornerbacks, and quarterbacks.

The Dolphins own three first-round picks and have a need at running back. They may consider jumping on a player like Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift or a burner like J.K. Dobbins in the first round. However, they spent $9.5 million on Jordan Howard and have two second-round picks, giving them additional opportunities to land a top option without spending a first-round pick.

"In today's NFL, teams have started to shy away from taking running backs high, and this draft doesn't have a clear standout like Saquon Barkley," White told SportsLine. "As of now, I'm leaning toward no running backs in the first round, but if you're able to get anything in the vicinity of +225, which is where this opened, it's great value regardless of the final outcome. Even at +175, I think it's worth a play."

How to make 2020 NFL Draft predictions

White also loves three underdog props, including a 16-1 play and a monster 50-1 long shot. See which 2020 NFL Draft props to jump on only at SportsLine.

What are the 10 best NFL Draft prop bets you can make? And which prop should you hammer for a 40-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see all 10 of R.J. White's NFL Draft prop bets with unmatched analysis, all from the premier NFL Draft expert whose mock drafts are read by millions.