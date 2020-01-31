2020 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 best picks to enter for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Wagering on the Super Bowl has almost become bigger than the game itself. You can make 2020 Super Bowl picks on the point spread (Chiefs -1.5) and over-under (54.5 points), but a seemingly endless number of prop bets are available to spice up the big game. You can wager on whether the ball will hit the crossbar or uprights on a field-goal or extra-point attempt and which head coach will be the first to throw the challenge flag. You can also pick whether the game will go to overtime.

Knowing where to find value in 2020 Super Bowl props and which ones to stay away from can be overwhelming with thousands of NFL picks available.

Legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg, who is on a 31-13 run on NFL picks against-the-spread; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel, who is 37-20 on prop picks; oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert who is on a 63-36 run; and R.J. White, who has cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest twice in recent years.

One of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets that Tierney is recommending: More than 10.5 points will be scored in the third quarter at -105 odds (risk $105 to win $100).

While Kansas City was kept off the scoreboard in the third quarter by Tennessee in the AFC Championship Game, it has averaged nine points in the period over its last three contests. Meanwhile, San Francisco recorded seven points versus Green Bay in the NFC title game to give it a 7.7 average over its last three outings.

"The 49ers averaged 7.2 points in the third period this season, second-most in the league, while the Chiefs were tied for sixth at 6.4," Tierney told SportsLine. "The sum of those figures is three points higher than this total. With a sky-high game total, this number represents a low hurdle, and the odds are favorable."

Another one of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets: Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will record more than 305.5 passing yards at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100).

Mahomes began the postseason with a performance that went over this mark, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the Chiefs' divisional-round victory over Houston. He fell short of the number in the AFC Championship Game against Tennessee, recording 294 yards, but had seven performances during the regular season in which he amassed at least 315.

"The Niners have a strong defense, but there's no stopping Mahomes. If you believe San Francisco will win, betting over here is an even better play," Roberts told SportsLine. "If the Chiefs are down in the second half, they won't be running in order to save time and score quickly with all of his weapons. His yards should pile up fast."

