2020 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 best picks to target for 49ers vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2020 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs with the top-ranked rushing offense this postseason, but which 2020 Super Bowl prop bets involving the Niners can you trust? Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is -150 to toss an interception, while your 2020 Super Bowl prop picks can also include whether tight end George Kittle will top 73.5 receiving yards.

Knowing where to find value in 2020 Super Bowl props and which ones to stay away from can be overwhelming with thousands of NFL picks available.

SportsLine has gathered its top NFL experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the league and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg, who is on a 31-13 run on NFL picks against-the-spread; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel, who is 37-20 on prop picks; oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert who is on a 63-36 run; and R.J. White, who has cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest twice in recent years. You can see their top 30 picks only at SportsLine.

One of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets that Kenny White is recommending: San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk will register more than 9.5 receiving yards.

The 28-year-old Juszczyk has yet to make a catch this postseason, but part of the reason is that Jimmy Garoppolo completed a total of only 17 passes in the 49ers' victories over Minnesota and Green Bay. Juszczyk had receptions in eight of his 12 games during the regular season and amassed double-digit yardage totals in six of those contests, including a season-best 63-yard performance versus Arizona in Week 11.

"Juszczyk is the fullback leading the way for the 49ers' running game," White told SportsLine. "When your fullback works as hard as Juszczyk, doing the dirty work, he needs to be rewarded. Juszczyk was targeted 24 times during the regular season and had 20 receptions with a median receiving yards of 20."

Another one of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets: Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will record more than 305.5 passing yards at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100).

Mahomes began the postseason with a performance that went over this mark, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the Chiefs' divisional-round victory over Houston. He fell short of the number in the AFC Championship Game against Tennessee, recording 294 yards, but had seven performances during the regular season in which he amassed at least 315.

"The Niners have a strong defense, but there's no stopping Mahomes. If you believe San Francisco will win, betting over here is an even better play," Roberts told SportsLine. "If the Chiefs are down in the second half, they won't be running in order to save time and score quickly with all of his weapons. His yards should pile up fast."

