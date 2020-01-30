2020 Super Bowl prop bets: 30 top picks to enter for 49ers vs. Chiefs

There are thousands of 2020 Super Bowl prop bets to choose from. For Sunday's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, you can wager on the point-spread (Chiefs -1.5) and over-under (54.5 points), but you can also lock in 2020 Super Bowl props, ranging from whether a certain player scores a touchdown or which team will be the last to put points on the scoreboard. You can also enter Super Bowl 54 prop picks on which player is named MVP and whether the coin toss will land on heads or tails, among many other options.

The options are practically endless, but knowing where to find value in the 2020 Super Bowl props and which ones to stay away from can be overwhelming with thousands of NFL picks available. That's why you want to see the top 2020 Super Bowl picks and prop bets from the team of Vegas experts and NFL insiders at SportsLine before locking in any of your own.

SportsLine has gathered its top NFL experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the league and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg, who is on a 31-13 run on NFL picks against-the-spread; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel, who is 37-20 on prop picks; oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants; Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director; renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert who is on a 63-36 run; and R.J. White, who has cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest twice in recent years. You can see their top 30 picks only at SportsLine.

One of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets that Kenny White is recommending: Niners receiver Deebo Samuel will finish with fewer than 4.5 receptions.

Considering quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has made a total of only 17 completions in the 49ers' first two playoff games, the opportunities for Samuel have been minimal. The 24-year-old out of South Carolina finished with five or more receptions in only five of his 15 games during the regular season.

"If the rookie gets just a little starstruck by playing in the Super Bowl, this prop easily goes under the 4.5 receptions," White told SportsLine. "Over the final nine games of the regular season, Samuel had a median of four receptions. In two playoff games, he had three and two."

Another one of the top 2020 Super Bowl prop bets: Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will record more than 305.5 passing yards at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100).

Mahomes began the postseason with a performance that went over this mark, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the Chiefs' divisional-round victory over Houston. He fell short of the number in the AFC Championship Game against Tennessee, recording 294 yards, but had seven performances during the regular season in which he amassed at least 315.

"The Niners have a strong defense, but there's no stopping Mahomes. If you believe San Francisco will win, betting over here is an even better play," Roberts told SportsLine. "If the Chiefs are down in the second half, they won't be running in order to save time and score quickly with all of his weapons. His yards should pile up fast."

SportsLine's elite experts also pounded on several props with big plus-money payouts, including one with a mind-boggling 200-1 return. Anyone who backs that prop could hit it big. You can see which Super Bowl 54 props to jump on here.

What are the top Super Bowl prop bets for 2020? And which prop pays 200-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl prop bet predictions, all from a team of veteran experts and handicappers with decades of experience covering the NFL.