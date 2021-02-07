The Super Bowl might be the biggest thing on the NFL calendar this weekend, but it's definitely not the only thing -- the league is also going to be handing out its biggest awards. The awards will be given out during the 10th annual "NFL Honors" show, which will be airing the night before Super Bowl LV.

This year, that means if you want to know who's going to win MVP, you'll need to tune in to the show, which will be airing on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The show is actually pre-recorded, so you might see a few of the awards leak out before you're able to watch the event on television. During the two-hour ceremony, which will be hosted by Steve Harvey, the NFL will be unveiling the winner of every award from MVP to Comeback Player of the Year to Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year.

Although Aaron Rodgers is the heavy favorite to take home MVP, there will definitely be some mystery surrounding a few of the awards heading into the broadcast. For instance, the Coach of the Year award is completely up in the air and that's because you can make a compelling argument for nearly six different guys to take home the award, including Cleveland's Kevin Stefanski, Buffalo's Sean McDermott and Washington's Ron Rivera.

The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be revealed during the ceremony. One person who will definitely be getting in is Peyton Manning and that fact alone should make the show worth watching. To find out who will be joining Manning, you'll need to tune in.

Here's a rundown of major honors set to be awarded Saturday night, plus details on how to tune in:

How to watch

Show: 2021 NFL Honors

Date: Saturday, Feb. 6

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS All Access

Note: Signing up for CBS All Access is simple. All you have to do is go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. You can also click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial.

2021 awards

Here's a look at some of the most notable awards that will be issued at the 2021 NFL Honors:

AP Most Valuable Player



AP Coach of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

AP Assistant Coach of the year

Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Art Roony Sportsmanship award

FedEx Air Player of the Year

FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year

Deacon Jones Award

