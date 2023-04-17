We are now 10 days away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and the top prospects in the class are wrapping up their pre-draft visits with potentially interested NFL teams. Except for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per NFL Media. The only teams to host Young for top-30 visits were the Carolina Panthers (No. 1 pick) and the Houston Texans (No. 2 pick).

Young is the heavy favorite to be selected No. 1 by the Panthers. Just recently, his odds surpassed those of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to be the first player off the board on the night of April 27.

In 12 games played for the Crimson Tide last season, Young completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. His 79 passing touchdowns over the past two seasons are the most in a two-year span in SEC history, and he was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

The main knock on Young as a prospect is his frame, as he measured in at the combine at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds. It's a legitimate question if his body can take the hits that will come at the next level, but you can't overlook the fact that Young has been the best quarterback in college football when under pressure. Over the past two seasons, he has the most completions (131), passing touchdowns (26) and passing yards (2,339) when pressured.

As of now, four of our six CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Young going No. 1 overall to the Panthers.