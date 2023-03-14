The Matt Ryan experiment lasted just one season in Indianapolis. Ryan was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday (per the Indianapolis Star), parting ways with the former MVP after the worst season of his career.

The Colts save $17,205,882 of cap space with the move, but took on $18 million in dead cap as a result. Ryan had a fully guarantted salary on the third day of the new league year (March 17), so the move was imminent.

Ryan was benched twice by the Colts in his lone season with the team, as he completed 67% of his passes for 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 starts (83.9 rating). Turnovers were Ryan's downfall -- fumbling 15 times to go along with the 13 interceptions -- as was playing behind a poor offensive line, which resulted in 38 sacks. He also had a separated shoulder in his throwing arm during the season.

The Colts hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are expected to take a quarterback in that spot. They started six different quarterbacks in Week 1 the past six years, which will be seven consecutive different Week 1 quarterbacks come the start of the 2023 season.