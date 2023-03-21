Just one week after losing T.J. Edwards in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles have found his replacement at linebacker. Philadelphia agreed to terms with Nicholas Morrow on a one-year contract Tuesday, one year after leading the Chicago Bears defense in snaps last season (1,086).

Morrow finished with a career-high 116 tackles while playing in all 17 games for the Bears last season. Just 27 years old, 13.9% of Morrow's stops against the run resulted in a tackle. He did have 13 missed tackles, this in a year which Morrow returned from a foot injury that cost him the entire 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Morrow is expected to fill the other linebacker spot in the Eagles defense, vacated by T.J. Edwards when he signed with Bears in free agency. Nakobe Dean is in line to fill the other linebacker spot for Philadelphia after being drafted in the third round by the Eagles a year ago.

Dean had 13 tackles in just 34 snaps last season playing behind Edwards and Kyzir White, who departed for the Arizona Cardinals in free agency. The Eagles have Morrow and Dean as the projected starting linebackers heading into 2023.

The Eagles also have Christian Elliss and Shaun Bradley to compete for playing time at linebacker. Elliss and Bradley stayed on the roster, thanks to their performance on special teams in 2022, and both will have an opportunity for an expanded role on the depth chart. The Eagles were high on 2020 third-round pick Davion Taylor over the last two years, but injuries have limited him to just nine games over that span (no games played in 2022).

Philadelphia may be done at linebacker in free agency, yet may still look to improve the position in the draft.