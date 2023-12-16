Bye weeks are over, which means a full slate for anyone making NFL props, and 11 games are on the NFL Week 15 Sunday schedule. Among the top NFL matchups is Cowboys vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET), which will have a major impact on Buffalo's playoff hopes. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 233 yards in a critical 20-17 victory against the Chiefs last Sunday. He is averaging 265 passing yards per game, and the Bills vs. Cowboys NFL props list the over/under for his passing yards at 259.5. How will the matchup affect his chances of eclipsing the total?

Each of the 11 matchups on the NFL Week 15 Sunday schedule offers plenty of NFL player props to cash in on. Before you lock in any Week 15 NFL prop picks or NFL bets on sites like PrizePicks, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and is on a 49-33 streak on his NFL props picks for SportsLine, bringing a profit of $890 for $100 bettors. He is 76-70 on all NFL props plays for SportsLine this season. Selesnick also went 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and is 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Now, after combing through the hundreds of available Week 15 NFL prop bets, PropStarz has found the value picks he loves. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Week 15 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz loves for his NFL Week 15 props is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson over 214.5 passing yards against the Jaguars on Sunday Night Football. The 2019 NFL MVP has "made significant strides as a passer this season," PropsStarz told SportsLine. The Ravens have the best rushing offense in the NFL, but the Jaguars rank fourth in defending it, so Baltimore is likely to let Jackson do his damage in the passing game.

The fifth-year pro is the top rusher on the team with 644 yards, but is on pace to have the best passing season of his career. Jackson is completing 67% of his throws and has 2,934 yards, 193 short of his career-high set during his MVP season. The Jaguars allow 265 yards per game through the air, second-most in the NFL, and Joe Flacco threw for 311 yards against them last week. Jackson averages 226 per game and has topped this total in three of his past four games. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 15 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NFL Week 15 prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in several other confident Week 15 NFL prop picks. They include a notable quarterback the expert is fading against a tough defense. You can only see these NFL prop picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best Week 15 NFL prop bets you can make, and which quarterback should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to see the best Week 15 NFL prop bets, all from the expert on a 49-33 run on his SportsLine NFL prop plays, and find out.