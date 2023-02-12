Both of the coaching staffs for the Super Bowl LVII participants -- the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles -- could look incredibly different following the conclusion of the big game that will wrap up the 2022 NFL season. Both of the Eagles' coordinators have received strong interest for head-coaching vacancies, and on the other side, there's a possibility this Super Bowl could be Andy Reid's last game as an NFL coach.

Hours before the Super Bowl, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said he spoke to the Chiefs head coach, who is five weeks away from his 65th birthday, about the possibility of retiring after Sunday's game. Glazer said Reid didn't categorically deny the idea.

According to Glazer, Reid said he's not getting any younger and still has a young quarterback (Patrick Mahomes is 27 years old) to coach. Reid told Glazer he has a decision to make after this game.

With a win against his former team, Reid can hit a number of historic milestones: He would become the 14th head coach to win multiple Super Bowl titles, and he would become the fourth head coach with 200 or more regular season wins and multiple Super Bowl titles (Bill Belichick, Tom Landry, Don Shula). The 2022 season was Reid's 24th campaign as an NFL head coach, and his 10th with the Chiefs. He has amassed a 247-138-1 regular-season record, giving himself the fifth-most regular-season coaching wins in league history. Furthermore, his 21-16 playoff record gives him the second-most postseason wins ever, trailing only New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's 31-13 win-loss total.

Reid won his only NFL championship in Super LIV to conclude the 2019 season with the Chiefs' 31-20 win against the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City led the NFL in points per game this season running Reid's offense, averaging 29.2 points per game.