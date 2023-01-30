PHILADELPHIA -- The Kelce brothers are heading to the Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are set to become the first matchup between brothers playing in Super Bowl history. Jason is a future Hall of Famer with the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis is a future Hall of Famer with the Kansas City Chiefs, making the matchup even more special.

Prior to the Chiefs defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, Jason was asked on the potential of facing Travis in the Super Bowl. He was a Chiefs fan during the AFC Championship Game at least.

"I got a Kansas City sweatshirt I'm gonna wear for the next three hours and then that's it for the rest of the year," Kelce said after the Eagles' NFC Championship Game victory. "Win or lose, I'm done being a Chiefs fan."

Jason Kelce has five First Team All-Pro selections at center, all five coming in the last six years. The elder Kelce brother is one of just eight centers to earn five First Team All-Pro selections, the previous seven each have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Travis Kelce is fifth all-time amongst tight ends in receptions (814), fourth in receiving yards (10,344) and sixth in touchdowns (69). He's has the most 1,000-yard seasons for a tight end with six, all of which have been consecutive. His 127 receptions are second all-time in NFL postseason history and his 1,469 receiving yards are also second. The 15 receiving touchdowns Kelce has in the playoffs are tied for second most in NFL history.

The Kelce brothers are on their way to the Super Bowl. Jason may be done rooting for the Chiefs, but it will be an exciting two weeks for the Kelce family.