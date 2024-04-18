Don't expect the Washington Commanders to move down the draft board when they come on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. At least, that's what general manager Adams Peters says, a week out from the proceedings.

"We feel great about staying at No. 2," Peters said, via ESPN. "I don't see a whole lot of scenarios trading down."

The Chicago Bears are widely expected to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1. The Commanders have been rumored to be deciding between LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye, but we obviously don't yet know in which direction they'll go.

Peters says they are still narrowing things down, but will have their pick locked in fairly soon.

"We're real close," he said. "Still a few more things in the process ... We don't need to make a decision until we need to make a decision; there's no rush with that. We'll probably have a good idea what we're doing early next week."

The Commanders brought in four quarterbacks for pre-draft visits at the same time, and Peters feels that gave them an opportunity to get a different kind of evaluation than you might get from one-on-one visits.

"What's cool is we got to see them all together in a group setting," Peters said, via ESPN. "They all got a lot of time individually with coaches and with us. They were staggered coming in, too. It was a great blend of that and working everyone together in a fun environment."

Whomever they end up taking, this will almost certainly be the most important decision of Peters' tenure, as well as that of head coach Dan Quinn and new owner Josh Harris. The Commanders have been searching for a franchise quarterback for seemingly forever, and they have their chance to land one here.