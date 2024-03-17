The Cleveland Browns had some success last season signing a former Baltimore Ravens quarterback, and now they're doing it again. According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns have agreed to terms with former Raven Tyler Huntley.

Huntley, who served as Lamar Jackson's primary backup over the last three seasons, was pressed into action several times, making four starts in both 2021 and 2022, and eventually being named a Pro Bowl replacement in 2022. (How that happened, who knows. He went 2-2 with a 67% completion rate, 5.9 yards per attempt, 2 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in his six appearances.) In 20 games and nine starts for the Ravens, Huntley went 3-6, completed 64.6% of his passes at an average of 5.7 yards per attempt, and tossed 8 touchdowns against 7 interceptions. He added 509 yards and 3 touchdowns with his 115 carries.

An undrafted free agent out of Utah, the 26-year-old will now presumably be one of the backups to Deshaun Watson, who is coming off a season-ending injury and has yet to recapture the form he had in Houston before being suspended for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy after being accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct. Cleveland also signed Jameis Winston earlier this offseason, and still has 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster as well. Adding yet another quarterback to the room raises questions about whether Watson will be ready for training camp and/or the season.

This is of course not the first time this Browns regime is bringing in a former Ravens quarterback. They signed Joe Flacco off the street late last season and eventually elevated him into the starting role, and his performance down the stretch helped the Browns reach the playoffs and earned Flacco the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award.