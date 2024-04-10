The 2024 NFL Draft will serve as an introduction to several prospects making the transition from college for fans, but there is a handful of names that will sound familiar. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and others will have the opportunity to carry on their respective family legacies as professionals.

Here are some of the notable prospects with NFL bloodlines:

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

A favorite outlet of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison Sr. caught 1,102 passes for 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns in his career. The No. 19 overall selection out of Syracuse in 1996 was an eight-time All-Pro before being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Southern Mississippi RB Frank Gore Jr.

Frank Gore's playing career spanned three decades before he retired with the Jets in 2020. Originally a third-round pick by the 49ers in 2005, Gore played more games than any running back in league history and finished third in all-time rushing yards.

Michigan DT Kris Jenkins Jr.

Originally from Michigan, Kris Jenkins Sr. was a second-round pick out of Maryland in 2001. Over 10 seasons, he played with the Panthers and Jets; during which he was named a three-time All-Pro.

Notre Dame OT Joe Alt

Joe's father, John Alt, played on the offensive line at Iowa, and was a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1984. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection, and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2002.

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

Suamataia is the cousin of Bears linebacker Noah Sewell and Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell. He is also the nephew of Texas Tech outside linebackers coach and former Bills seventh-round draft pick C.J. Ah You. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was a high school teammate.



Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Jeremiah Trotter Sr. played 12 seasons in the NFL, including three stints with the Eagles. The third-round pick out of Stephen F. Austin was a three-time All-Pro en route to being inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame.

USC WR Brenden Rice

Jerry Rice is arguably the best wide receiver ever to grace the NFL. He was a three-time Super Bowl champion and an 11-time All-Pro selection. The No. 16 overall selection in the 1985 NFL Draft finished his career with 1,549 receptions for 22,895 yards and 197 touchdowns; all standing NFL records. Rice is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Rice WR Luke McCaffrey

Luke is the son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and brother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. His dad was a three-time Super Bowl champion during his 13-year NFL career. His brother was the No. 8 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year is a four-time All-Pro selection, and tied an NFL record with 17 consecutive games with a touchdown.

Air Force S Trey Taylor

Taylor is the cousin of former Ravens safety Ed Reed, who played 12 seasons in the NFL after being taken No. 24 overall in the 2002 NFL Draft. He is a Super Bowl champion, nine-time Pro Bowl selection and eight-time All-Pro. Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.



The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.