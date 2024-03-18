The Los Angeles Chargers needed a new center after Pro Bowl center Corey Linsley unofficially retired this offseason.

Now, they have one after signing former Baltimore Ravens (2018-2021) and Carolina Panthers (2022-2023) center Bradley Bozeman to a one-year contract, according to NFL Media. New Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, who was part of the Ravens front office from 1998-2023 including the last five seasons as their director of player personnel, helped Bozeman get his start in the NFL after Baltimore drafted him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Bozeman will now get to play for Los Angeles' new head coach Jim Harbaugh after playing his first four seasons for his older brother John.

He was graded as Pro Football Focus' 22nd-ranked center among those who played at least 100 offensive snaps (63.5 PFF offensive grade). Bozeman is best as a run-blocker: His 67.5 PFF run-blocking grade ranked 18th among centers with at least 100 offensive snaps, which is probably a large part of why the Chargers signed him. New Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who served as the Ravens OC from 2019-2022, called the NFL's top run offenses with the Ravens during his years with Bozeman from 2019-2021 (180.5 rushing yards per game, best in the NFL by over 30 yards per game in that span).

After Chargers Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a season-derailing finger injury in 2023, Los Angeles is going out of its way to supply him with a strong run game so that not as much offensive burden remains on his plate.

Bozeman is the second former Baltimore Raven signing with the Chargers offense this offseason, as he reunites with running back Gus Edwards as well.