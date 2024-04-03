The quarterback market is dwindling through three weeks of free agency, making the draft all the more important for quarterback-needy teams. When wondering how players like J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. are rising on draft boards and why quarterbacks are overdrafted, the free agent market has a lot to do with it.

With Carson Wentz signing in Kansas City, the free agent quarterback market is even thinner. Who's left to sign among the free agent quarterbacks available who played in NFL games last season?

This is a backup quarterback market at this rate.

The best of the free agent quarterbacks remaining, Tannehill is likely awaiting an opportunity compete for a starting job given his resume. Tannehill has 151 career starts in his 12-year career (81-70 record), throwing for 34,881 yards and 216 touchdowns with a 91.2 rating.

The 35-year-old Tannehill likely will have to wait until after the draft to sign with a team, as his veteran presence as a starter and a backup makes a quarterback room better. Tannehill can still compete for a starting job, even after his benching in Tennessee last season.

Hoyer actually made a start with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, as the 38-year-old quarterback has 41 starts to his resume. A prototypical backup quarterback at this stage of his career, it remains to be seen if Hoyer wants to continue playing after 15 seasons.

The Raiders released Hoyer last month. If Hoyer wants to continue playing, he'll likely end up as quarterback depth somewhere.

Gabbert's days in Kansas City appear over after Wentz signed in Kansas City, so the former first-round pick appears to be looking for a new team. The 34-year old Gabbert has started 49 games in his career, but only one over the last four seasons (Week 18 game last season in which he completed 50% of his passes and threw three interceptions).

A veteran of 13 seasons, Gabbert is one of the most experienced backup quarterbacks remaining.

Siemian ended up starting three games for the New York Jets after the Zach Wilson debacle (following the Aaron Rodgers injury). The Jets actually won two of his three starts, as he completed 56.2% of his passes with two touchdowns and four interceptions (62.1 rating) in five games played.

The 32-year-old Siemian has started 33 games in the NFL. He'll be signed for quarterback depth somewhere.

McCarron already has a team, the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League. He'll search for an NFL team after the UFL season is over, as the spring football league helped the 33-year-old McCarron get back into the NFL as a No. 2 quarterback.