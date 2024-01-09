It's fitting that Mason Rudolph will be the Steelers' first starting quarterback for a playoff game since Ben Roethlisberger made his final postseason start in January of 2022. Rudolph, who was drafted in 2018 with the idea that he would one day be Big Ben's successor, will make his first playoff start Sunday in Buffalo against the Bills.

Mike Tomlin said that the Steelers will continue to ride the hot hand regarding Rudolph, who helped the Steelers win three straight games to close out the regular season. Backing up Rudolph will be usual starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Rudolph has been exceptional this season. He's completed 74.3 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and no picks since he replaced fellow backup Mitch Trubisky in the starting lineup. Rudolph went 18 of 20 that included the game-winning, 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson during last Sunday's 17-10 win over the Ravens.

Rudolph, 28, signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in May after spending two months on the open market. He started the year as the team's No. 3 quarterback.

"I'm not taking it for granted," Rudolph told CBS Sports during training camp. "I don't think I ever did. But you go through free agency, and to be able a part of this franchise, you really enjoy every moment. The camaraderie with the guys, the informal time in the locker room. It's priceless. I really enjoy it."

Tomlin said the Steelers will lean on their strengths Sunday in Buffalo. That surely includes leaning on a running game that churned out 357 yards in the past two games. In many ways, the Steelers' offense is currently operating the way Rudolph envisioned it would during training camp.

"I think you kind of saw us start to be to run the ball a lot better last year," Rudolph said at that time. "That's a point of emphasis, for sure. We know we've got the athletes on the outside to throw the ball and make those splash plays. The coaches have been taking about yards after the catch as an emphasis. We've got a lot of goals for ourselves, but we're excited."