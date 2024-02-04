Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set to square off for this year's Lombardi Trophy. But what's Super Bowl Sunday without special pregame coverage? Fortunately, CBS Sports has you covered.

Before broadcasting the big game on CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, the network will feature an exclusive residency in Las Vegas, producing live episodes of everything from "The NFL Today" to the "Pick Six NFL Podcast" in the week leading up to Chiefs-49ers. All the multiplatform coverage will come from specially designed sets along the Fountains of Bellagio.

As part of the festivities, CBS Sports HQ will offer extensive pregame and postgame coverage on Super Bowl Sunday itself.

Here's how to watch:

CBS Sports HQ pregame, postgame coverage

Super Bowl pregame coverage on Sunday, Feb. 11, includes:

Time (ET) Program Host Analysts 3-5 p.m. "Super Bowl Gameday" Tommy Tran Pete Prisco, Bryant McFadden, Emory Hunt, Leger Douzable, Danny Kanell 5-6:30 p.m. Super Bowl pregame Chris Hassel Leger Douzable, Danny Kanell, Todd Furhman, Emory Hunt ~ 10 p.m. ET Super Bowl postgame Joe Musso Pete Prisco, Bryant McFadden, Leger Douzable, Danny Kanell

How to watch

CBS Sports HQ is CBS Sports' free 24/7 streaming network. It is currently available on CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android; CBSN; and Paramount+. To watch CBS Sports HQ, visit www.cbssports.com/live/.