The Kansas City Chiefs can become the first team since the New England Patriots in 2004-05 to defend their Super Bowl title successfully when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Chiefs knocked off the 49ers, 31-20, in the 2020 Super Bowl, but Patrick Mahomes and company went on to lose to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the big game the following year.

According to the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds, the 49ers are favored by two points, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Will Brock Purdy lead San Francisco to its first Super Bowl title since 1995 or will the Chiefs make history in Las Vegas? SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you NFL betting advice and NFL score predictions needed to make the best 2024 Super Bowl picks possible.

The team of experts include proven NFL cappers R.J. White (77-61 NFL run), Jeff Hochman (16-5 NFL), Larry Hartstein (78-56 NFL ATS). White's NFL picks on SportsLine have returned nearly $1,600 for $100 bettors, while Hochman has been red-hot in recent weeks, posting a 16-5 record over his last 21 NFL picks. Hartstein has a keen eye for betting trends when it comes to the Chiefs, going 32-21 over his last 53 against the spread picks involving Kansas City.

Top Super Bowl 58 predictions

One of the Super Bowl score projections is from Larry Hartstein, who is 78-56 (+1544) over his last 134 NFL against the spread picks, backing the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in a 24-23 thriller.

Kansas City is just the third team in NFL history to reach four Super Bowls in a five-year span. Patrick Mahomes is set to become the first quarterback ever to start four Super Bowls before the age of 30. The Chiefs have a plethora of Super Bowl experience on both sides of the ball as well, which will certainly be an advantage on Sunday. Plus, the 49ers have had extremely slow starts thus far in the 2024 NFL playoffs, which doesn't bode well against an experienced bunch like the Chiefs.

"Mahomes will matriculate the ball down the field against Steve Wilks' soft zone and play another interception-free game," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Ultimately, San Francisco settles for too many field goals. We get an instant classic with a familiar ending." See the rest of the experts' NFL score projections here.

2024 Super Bowl odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Feb. 11

2024 Super Bowl

Chiefs vs. 49ers (-2, 47.5)

6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+