While every NFL game has its fair share of prop bets, the Super Bowl always takes it to another level. In addition to the standard Super Bowl props offered by sportsbooks, there is another category of exotic Super Bowl prop bets available for Chiefs vs. 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11. Some of these include Super Bowl National Anthem props, coin toss, halftime show or Gatorade color dumped on the winning head coach. Plus, Super Bowl 58 props have a bonus with the expected attendance of Taylor Swift to root on her beau, Travis Kelce.

While Swift has no official role within the Super Bowl lineup, Reba McEntire and Usher do. The former will sing the National Anthem, which has an over/under of 89.5 seconds in length in the latest Super Bowl prop odds, while the latter will perform at halftime. The Super Bowl Usher props range from the first song he'll perform to the number of collaborations that will join him on stage.

2024 Super Bowl coin toss props

It's a simple heads or tails call, but Super Bowl prop bettors have noted that there has been a slight lean toward tails historically. It's technically a 50-50 shot, but the opening coin toss has landed on tails in seven of the last 10 Super Bowls. The expression "Tails never fails" has been profitable for those who take a chance on the opening coin toss before the big game.

Betting on the coin toss is one way for casual fans to get it on the action with little to no knowledge of the game itself. However, the team that wins the opening coin toss hasn't fared well recently. In fact, the team that wins the opening coin toss has gone on to lose the game in eight of the last nine editions of the Super Bowl.

Usher halftime show props for Super Bowl 58

Even if the Raiders were in the Big Game, they wouldn't be as experienced with the Las Vegas spotlight as Usher is. He's had two separate residencies in Vegas, with the last concluding in July 2023. While his concerts are much longer in length than the 12-15 minutes he'll get for the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show, those concerts could be a glimpse of what to expect come Super Bowl Sunday.

Even if the Raiders were in the Big Game, they wouldn't be as experienced with the Las Vegas spotlight as Usher is. He's had two separate residencies in Vegas, with the last concluding in July 2023. While his concerts are much longer in length than the 12-15 minutes he'll get for the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show, those concerts could be a glimpse of what to expect come Super Bowl Sunday.

Usher's had no shortage of hits on both the Pop and R&B charts, with nine number-one singles, according to Billboard. The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show also won't be his first appearance during intermission of The Big Game, as he had a guest appearance at Super Bowl XLV in 2011, in which the Black Eyed Peas headlined. One could surmise that Usher will it pay it forward with his collaborations in Vegas, so who else appears, and how many collaborators join Usher on stage, are some of the more intriguing 2024 Super Bowl halftime show props.

Reba McEntire National Anthem props for Super Bowl LVIII

Music lovers have a chance to test their handicapping skills each year as the Super Bowl national anthem prop is always one of the more popular entertainment props on the board. Country star Reba McEntire is singing the Star-Spangled Banner this year.

Music lovers have a chance to test their handicapping skills each year as the Super Bowl national anthem prop is always one of the more popular entertainment props on the board. Country star Reba McEntire is singing the Star-Spangled Banner this year.

The prop line has been set around 89.5 second this year, depending on the book, and McEntire has never approached 90 seconds in any of her past public performances of the national anthem. There's a lot to consider, however, on a stage of this magnitude. The performer usually extends their average time on a stage of this magnitude and there's also timing the jet flyover to consider, so there's a strong case for both sides of this line.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2024 prop markets

Swifties have tuned into Chiefs broadcasts in droves throughout the season to catch a glimpse of the iconic pop star and she's scheduled to be at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11 despite playing a stop on the Eras Tour in Tokyo on Feb. 10. How many times will she be shown on the screen, and what other celebrities might appear by her side in her private box at Allegiant Stadium?

Other Super Bowl 58 prop markets outside of the game that you can bet on include what color the celebratory Gatorade bath will be, which team will win the coin toss and who will make a surprise appearance during Usher's halftime show.

White has examined a number of entertainment-related Super Bowl 58 props and released his top five bets. He's done a deep dive on Reba McEntire's history of performing the National Anthem to make his over/under pick and also has plays for Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

