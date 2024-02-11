Taylor Swift is in town and ready for Super Bowl LVIII as she has officially arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In case you somehow missed it, the superstar singer is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has a rather big day today.

Swift arrived at the stadium to watch Kelce and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers around two hours before kickoff is scheduled. She is wearing a black tank top, black jeans with jewels and was holding what looked like a Chiefs jacket.

Here is a look at Swift arriving for the 58th Super Bowl:

Here is another angle of Swift arriving:

Her outfit is similar to Kelce's pregame fit, which was also all black with some sparkle. It appeared like the back of Swift's jacket had the No. 60 stitched into the fabric.

The two were bejeweled when they walked in the room and made Allegiant Stadium shimmer.

Swift was joined by actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice, among others. The singer was then seen in a suite and was greeted by Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. The two have watched games together in a suite before and hugged when they saw each other.

Kelce and the Chiefs are in their fourth Super Bowl in five years, with the San Francisco 49ers standing in their way of their third ring since 2020.

Swift is in her Football Era and is attending her 13th football game of the year, which just so happens to be her lucky number. The 14-time Grammy winner had a leg of "The Eras Tour" concert in Tokyo, that ended around 4 a.m. Las Vegas time on Saturday, giving her some time to jet to Allegiant Stadium in time for the big game.

She landed in Los Angeles around 3 p.m. local time, giving her just about a day to make it to Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old was on the field to celebrate the Chiefs AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens, so if Kansas City ends up winning it all, we can likely expect to see her celebrating with the team once again.

If you want to catch glimpses of Swift in a Super Bowl suite, as well as the game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, you can tune in to CBS, the family-friendly broadcast on Nickelodeon or stream the game on Paramount+.