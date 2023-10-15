The 49ers scored first in Sunday's matchup with the Browns, but they also briefly lost two key starters, with both wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams exiting in the first half with injuries. Williams returned after a brief absence, but Samuel remained sidelined, officially ruled questionable to return thanks to a shoulder issue.

Both veterans are pivotal pieces of Kyle Shanahan's offense, which has helped propel San Francisco's 5-0 start as one of just two unbeaten teams entering Week 6. Samuel initially got medical attention on the sidelines, then went to the locker room for further evaluation. The former Pro Bowler battled ankle and knee injuries earlier this year. He also missed four games in 2022.

Deebo Samuel SF • WR • #19 TAR 31 REC 20 REC YDs 302 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Samuel was involved in a pregame scuffle between both the Browns and 49ers. He did not record a catch before exiting.

Williams, who's gone to three straight Pro Bowls as the 49ers' blind-side blocker, stayed on the field for the team's entire second scoring drive after his brief exit. He required help to get off the ground but walked to the sidelines under his own power.