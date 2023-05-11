San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's recovery timeline has been in question since he injured his elbow during the NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy underwent a successful surgery in March to repair his UCL with an internal brace and is expected to be ready by training camp, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Whether Purdy can be the starter for Week 1 of the regular season is still up in the air, but Shanahan is remaining optimistic.

Shanahan said Purdy is expected to be throwing with a ball in June and is currently doing throwing motions with a towel. The head coach said unless there are any setbacks, Purdy will be back by training camp (per David Lombardi of The Athletic).

The last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft still has a lot of steps to complete before he can be game ready and how he is able to perform during team activities, workouts and eventually the start of training camp, if he does in fact take the field then.

If Purdy is unable to step in as QB1 during the first week, the 49ers do have Trey Lance, who was their starter at the beginning of the 2022 season before a season-ending injury. The team also signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal last month.

"When Brock comes back and is healthy, we'll see where we're at," Shanahan said (per Cam Inman of The Mercury News). "We know we have a quarterback out there who's won at a high level."

When Purdy had his surgery he was expected to be throwing in three months, which would be early June. Based on Shanahan's comments, Purdy still seems on the predicted recovery track. The total expected recovery was expected to be six months, which would put him in line to be fully recovered in early September.

The surgery was initially delayed due to ongoing inflammation, but the hope remained that he would be ready to play before the season began.