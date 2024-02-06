PARADISE, Nev. -- Super Bowl Opening Night is always a wild time, where reporters feel at liberty to ask players and coaches virtually anything they want. Members of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were asked all different kinds of questions ranging from game-planning to their best SpongeBob SquarePants impression. On Monday night, 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was asked about Eminem.

Eminem, the well-known rapper who has won 15 Grammys, is a fan of his hometown Detroit Lions, who blew a 17-point lead to the 49ers in the NFC championship game. Eminem was seen flipping double birds to 49ers fans while Detroit was up big early in the matchup, but he ultimately left Santa Clara without a W.

On Super Bowl Opening Night, Williams was asked if he felt bad that he made Eminem sad by ousting his Lions from the playoffs. Brock Purdy's blindside blocker took the question in stride.

"Nah, man, I think Eminem makes his best music when he's sad," Williams said. "So I think he'll have some hot tracks coming out."

Detroit jumped out to a 24-7 halftime lead in the conference championship game, thanks to its effective rushing attack, but San Francisco came right back and scored on every single drive of the second half. It was the largest halftime deficit overcome in a conference championship game, landing the 49ers back in the Super Bowl. No word if Eminem will be in attendance.