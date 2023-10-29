Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will return home in Week 8 to host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The home team suffered its only two losses of the season on the road in Weeks 6 and 7, but will have quarterback Brock Purdy back in the lineup after he cleared the concussion protocol. The Bengals are coming out of a much-needed bye week and looking to improve on their 3-3 record. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA is 4:25 p.m. ET. The 49ers are five-point favorites in the latest 49ers vs. Bengals odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

How to watch Bengals vs. 49ers

49ers vs. Bengals date: Sunday, Oct. 29

49ers vs. Bengals time: 4:25 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Bengals TV channel: CBS

49ers vs. Bengals streaming: Paramount+

Week 8 NFL picks for Bengals vs. 49ers

Before tuning into Sunday's 49ers vs. Bengals game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For 49ers vs. Bengals, the model is picking Under 43.5 points to be scored. San Francisco should play better in Week 8 on their home turf, but the offense will still be stifled with Deebo Samuel still out. San Francisco has only scored 17 points in each of their last two games.

Cincinnati should be rested coming out of the bye week, and Joe Burrow is presumably healthier than he was at the start of the season. However, San Francisco's defense will be tougher playing at home and looking for more stops before their own bye week. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

