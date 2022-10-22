Who's Playing

Kansas City @ San Francisco

Current Records: Kansas City 4-2; San Francisco 3-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the San Francisco 49ers are heading back home. They will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco has a defense that allows only 14.83 points per game, so Kansas City's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The 49ers came up short against the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, falling 28-14. San Francisco's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Brandon Aiyuk, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 83 yards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Kansas City was not quite the Buffalo Bills' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. Kansas City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 24-20 to Buffalo. Kansas City's loss came about despite a quality game from WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught five passes for one TD and 113 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Smith-Schuster has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The 49ers are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

San Francisco is now 3-3 while the Chiefs sit at 4-2. Neither San Francisco (2-0 after losses) nor Kansas City ( 1-0) has made a habit of hanging their heads after losses this year, so another slip-up will be unusual territory for either team.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City have won both of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last eight years.