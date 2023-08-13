After a full weekend of on-field action, the 2023 NFL preseason Week 1 schedule concludes with two games on Sunday. The finale of the week's schedule will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers will visit the Las Vegas Raiders after the teams met for joint practices this week. It is the 2023 preseason-opener for both squads.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 4-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 36 in the 49ers vs. Raiders odds. Before making any Raiders vs. 49ers picks, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert Matt Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Severance quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. In fact, he is a 13-6 on his last 19 NFL picks involving the Raiders. Anybody following him is way up.

Now, Severance has locked in on Niners vs. Raiders from every angle and locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Raiders vs. Niners:

49ers vs. Raiders spread: 49ers -4

49ers vs. Raiders over/under: 36 points

49ers vs. Raiders money line: 49ers -180, Raiders +150

San Francisco: The 49ers were 13-7 against the spread last season

Las Vegas: The Raiders were 8-9 against the spread last season

49ers vs. Raiders picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco had a strong preseason in 2022, winning two of three games. While a lot of attention will be paid to the quarterback spot, there is also a battle at running back between talented players. Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play a major role in the preseason-opener and, with Elijah Mitchell out with injury, there are reps available for Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason.

Davis-Price, a 2022 third round pick from LSU, earned 34 carries as a rookie and generated more than 1,000 yards in his final collegiate season. Mason appeared in all 16 games in 2022 and averaged 6.0 yards per carry during his rookie season. The 24-year-old from Georgia Tech is also a quality special teams option, and the Niners do have two prominent quarterbacks to take snaps in the opener. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are both former No. 3 overall picks with immense talent, and each will compete for regular season playing time alongside projected starter Brock Purdy. See which team to back here.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas finished 4-0 in the 2022 NFL preseason, perhaps setting the tone for the 2023 version. The Raiders outscored opponents by an average of more than 10 points per game in those victories and project to have strong quarterback play in the opener. Though it remains unclear as to whether starting signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo will appear, the Raiders have an experienced, high-quality backup in Brian Hoyer.

The 37-year-old veteran has more than 10,000 career passing yards and 53 career touchdown passes across 40 starts and myriad backup appearances. Hoyer made a start for the New England Patriots a year ago and, in the last three preseasons, has completed 77% of his passes. From there, the Raiders will also be evaluating rookie fourth round pick Aidan O'Connell. He broke out during his junior season at Purdue, throwing more than 3,700 yards, and O'Connell led the Big Ten in completions as a senior in 2022. See which team to pick here.

How to make Raiders vs. 49ers picks

Severance has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins 49ers vs. Raiders, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. 49ers spread you need to jump on, all from the red-hot expert on a 13-6 roll on Raiders picks, and find out.