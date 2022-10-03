Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Francisco

Current Records: Los Angeles 2-1; San Francisco 1-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Levi's Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the San Francisco 49ers winning the first 27-24 and Los Angeles taking the second 20-17.

The Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got scores from WR Cooper Kupp and RB Cam Akers.

Meanwhile, San Francisco had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the team lost 11-10 to the Denver Broncos. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but San Francisco had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding San Francisco back was the mediocre play of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once. Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 127.70.

Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 24 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

The Rams are now 2-1 while the 49ers sit at a mirror-image 1-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles enters the contest with only one rushing touchdown allowed, which is the best in the league. As for San Francisco, they come into the game boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL at two.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The 49ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Francisco have won ten out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.